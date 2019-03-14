|
Bernice M. Weber
Stratford - Bernice M. Weber, 96, Stratford, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Service in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford, where the visitation will be from 9:30 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bernice was born on December 9, 1922 in Marshfield, to Edward and Bertha (Kraus) Kann. She was united in marriage to Arthur H. Weber on September 11, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stratford. He died on January 12, 1986.
Bernice is survived by a son and a daughter, Peter (Paula) Weber of Eau Claire and Barbara (Ron) Schill of Auburndale. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Chad and Katie Schiller, Lucas Schill, Ryan Weber and Matthew Weber and 4 great grandchildren, Alexa Hoffmann, Marvel Schill, Shay Weber and Kenna Weber. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Clarence "Rocky" Roggenbauer, Sr. and and 3 sisters-in-law Rachel Kann, Alvera Kann and Alvina Weber.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and 7 siblings.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Mar. 14, 2019