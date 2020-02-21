|
Bernice Nacker Gokey
Colby - Bernice M. (nee Bailke) Nacker Gokey, age 90, of Colby, passed away February 20, 2020 at The Waterford in Colby under the tender care of Aspirus Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at First United Church of Christ in Colby. Pastor Teri Hanson will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Colby is entrusted with the arrangements.
Bernice was born on July 22, 1929, the daughter of August and Frieda (Zastrow) Bailke in Curtiss. She graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1947. Bernice was a bank teller at what is now Nicolet National Bank for 42 years in Colby.
Bernice was united in marriage to Louis Nacker in 1948 and they farmed in the Town of Hull in Marathon County until the late 1980's. He preceded her in death in 1997. They had two children, Sheila and Douglas. She was united in marriage to Vane Gokey in 2006. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Bernice was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford where she volunteered as Sunday School Superintendent for 30 years and served as an officer with the Lutheran Womens Missionary League. After her marriage to Vane, she joined First United Church of Christ. She was an active volunteer and a member of the Women's Guild. Bernice was also a member of the Colby VFW Auxiliary Post #2227 and chair of the Buddy Poppy. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, lifelong bird watcher and also enjoyed bowling in her younger years.
Bernice is survived by her daughter, Sheila Weix of Edgar; four grandchildren: Jason (Jaimi) Hoernke of River Falls, Adam (Adrien) Hoernke of Edgar, Douglas (Jenny Jo) Nacker of Wausau and Mark (Chrissy) Weix of Medford; great-grandchildren: Brexton, Beckum, Kennedy, Trinity and Brandon Hoernke, Kirsten and Kadence Weix and
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands, Louis and Vane; her son, Douglas and 11 brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020