Betsy A. Carolfi
Sheboygan - Betsy A. Carolfi,68, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born July 1, 1950 in Sheboygan to Lucas N. and Delores (Beiersdorf) Dekanich.
Betsy was a graduate of South High School, she then went on to receive her nursing degree from LTC and she continued to Marion College and earned her BSN. In September of 1971 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Carolfi, he preceded her in death in April of 1973.
Betsy was a nurse at Greendale Nursing Home, Sheboygan County Comprehensive, and retired from St. Nicholas Hospital. She loved to travel, taking yearly vacations with her daughter and creating many memories was a passion of hers. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She enjoyed baking, especially Christmas cookies, and cooking. Going to classic car shows with her love Don was how she enjoyed spending many weekends. She also loved her cats Booger and Nikki.
Betsy is survived by her daughter Melissa (Kirby) Griese of Sheboygan, love and life companion Don Stephenson, step-sons, Corey (Eileen) Pigorsch of Lake Delton, John Stephenson of Portland, TN, step-daughter, Sarah Stephenson of Madison, granddaughter Maggie Stephenson, brother, Lucas W. (Janice) Dekanich of Sheboygan, brother-in-law Herb Suchalla of Sheboygan, sisters-in-law, Eileen Dekanich of Kiel and Nicole Dekanich of Sheboygan, nephews, Michael Suchalla and Ben (Liz) Dekanich, and niece Jennifer (Greg) Rothe. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence, sister Dianne Suchalla, and brothers Robert and Fred Dekanich.
A Celebration of Betsy's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019