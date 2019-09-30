|
Betty A. Weis
Port Edwards, WI - Betty A. Weis, age 84, of Port Edwards, WI died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Alexander's Catholic Church, Port Edwards, WI. Fr. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, WI from 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday and Wednesday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery.
Betty was born July 25, 1935 in the Town of Lynn, Clark County, WI to Theodore and Fern (Guldan) Weber. She married Donald P. Weis on October 26, 1954 at St. Andrew's Church in Rozellville, WI. Betty was a homemaker and also was a cook at Port Edwards Schools for 14 years retiring in June 1991.
Betty was very active at St. Alexander's Church as a member of the Women's Club, as a Eucharistic Minister and as a greeter. Betty, along with her husband Don, delivered Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, flowers, gardening, baking, biking, walking, traveling and especially spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her husband, Donald; two sons, Daniel (Tammie) Weis of Nekoosa, WI and Dale (Crystal) Weis of Nekoosa, WI; two daughters, Donna (Jim) Naylor of Nekoosa, WI and Lori Weis of Nekoosa, WI; six grandchildren, Sheena (Nick) Vitello, Jason (Priscilla) Weis, Adam Weis, Luke (Jenna Lavey) Orheim, Lacie (Jim Pecher) Orheim and Brandon Naylor; three great grandchildren, Lilli Pecher, Leeta Pecher and Braydon Weis; and two step great grandchildren, Easton Gasch and Jade Vitello.
Betty is also survived by two brothers, John (Janet) Weber of Marshfield, WI and George (Pat) Weber of West Allis, WI and five sisters, Dorothy Fisher of Stratford, WI, Joan (Jim) Jirschele of Stratford, WI, Florence (Robert) Klumb of Conover, WI, Kathleen (Russ) Kelnhofer of Plover, WI and Mary (Jim) Krieger of Mayville, WI.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jerry Fisher.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 30, 2019