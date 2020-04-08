|
Betty Ann Singstock
. - Betty Ann Singstock, age 82, of Marshfield, passed away early Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at later date.
Betty was born May 21, 1937, the daughter of William and Anna (Kraus) Schmidt in Marshfield. On August 21, 1992 Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life Donald Singstock in Wisconsin Rapids. Betty was employed with the St Josephs Hospital in the Housekeeping Department for over 34 years.
She was a member of St John The Baptist Catholic Church in Marshfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed Polka Dancing and spending time with her family. Betty also enjoyed traveling with Donald, including multiple tours across the US.
Betty is lovingly survived by her Husband: Donald Singstock; children: Dianne Kolbeck of Marshfield and Donna (Brian) Weis of Anchorage, AK; stepchildren: Nancy (Gerald) Fuhrmann of Vesper, Thomas (Lisa) Singstock of Stratford, and John (Donna) Singstock of Arpin; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will truly be missed.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents: William and Anna; her son: Larry Kolbeck; a stepson: Edward Singstock; as well as her 10 siblings.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020