Betty E. Hutchison
Marshfield - Betty E. Hutchison was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Wells Nature View in Marshfield. We would like to thank the staff at both Wells and St Croix Hospice for their wonderful care!
A memorial service for Betty will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Dean Pingel will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Betty was born on November 8, 1923 to Herman and Mary (Korth) Weichelt. On August 25, 1948 she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Hutchison in Evanston, Illinois.
Betty graduated from Stratford High School in 1942 and as a Registered Nurse in 1946 from St. Francis School of Nursing with a specialty in Pediatric Nursing.
She was also a member of the US Cadet Nurse Corps program.
Betty was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hewitt, Wisconsin and currently their oldest member.
Betty was never blessed with any children of her own but treasured her nieces and nephews and enjoyed family events, especially playing cards. She also enjoyed the activities at the Senior Center.
She is survived by two sisters, Meta Hoffman, Racine and Hilda Revling, Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Delores Kohlstedt, Clemence Weichelt, Neva Zabielski, Adeline Arnold, Alfred (Buddy) Weichelt, John Weichelt, Margaret Oehmichen, Mabel Boehning and Marie Weichelt.
