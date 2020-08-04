Betty L. Stargardt
Marshfield - Betty Lou Bertha (Machtan) Stargardt passed away peacefully at home early on Monday, August 3, 2020 with her family by her side. Betty had suffered a significant stroke on Sunday, July 26th and was discharged to her home on Wednesday with Hospice care so that she could spend her final days with her loving husband Gordy and the rest of her family.
Betty Lou was born in Marshfield on December 27, 1932 to Harold and Edna (Schultz) Machtan. Betty, adoringly referred to as "Sis" by all six of her younger brothers and both of her parents, grew up West of Marshfield and attended a one-room school, Shady Lane, in the town of Lincoln through 8th grade and then attended Marshfield High School, graduating in 1950. After graduation, Betty went on to enroll in the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing diploma program. She proudly became a registered nurse in 1953 when she received her diploma from SJH School of Nursing. Betty worked the majority of her career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, working on many different units over her 40-year career. She ended her nursing career working on 4 West, the in-patient Psych unit, which she loved and had always had a passion for this type of patient care.
Betty married the love of her Life, Gordon E. Stargardt, on May 2, 1959 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Marshfield. Gordy and Betty became members of Faith Lutheran Church, also of Marshfield and was an active member throughout her married life. She enjoyed volunteering to help with the Lenten soup suppers, donating baked goods and helping with clean-up on Wednesdays through every Lenten season. Gordy and Betty also enjoyed square dancing, an occasional casino visit and traveling. They visited Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, New York City, Las Vegas (often!) and many Southern states. Betty also loved to spend time with family and tried to see all of her grandchildren participate in their activities.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gordy, a daughter Lea Ann Thibodeau of Sheboygan, a son, Craig (Carrie) Stargardt of Mount Pleasant, WI, and another daughter, Cheryl (Al) Ashbeck of Marshfield.
Betty leaves behind six grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Thibodeau of Third Lake, IL, Sarah (Scott) Jacobchick of Oostburg, WI, Lou Ashbeck of Marshfield, WI, Elliot Ashbeck, also of Marshfield, Shannon Stargardt of Cedar Rapids, IA and Amanda Stargardt of Mount Pleasant, WI. She also has two surviving great-granddaughters, Tessa and Alexa Jacobchick of Oostburg.
Betty, or Sis as they all called her, leaves behind 6 brothers: Gary(Marian) Machtan, Ronnie (Mary Ann) Machtan, Wayne (Roni) Machtan, Ross (Mazi) Machtan, Roger (Joyce) Machtan, all of Marshfield and Harry (Nancy) Machtan of Baraboo. Betty also has one surviving brother-in-law, Floyd (Hazel)Stargardt of Marshfield. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice for their supportive care of Betty as well as Jen and Kathy, of JENerosity Home Care, who have given their all to caring for both Betty and Gordy over the last several months.
Pastor Gisele Berninghaus, of Faith Lutheran Church, will preside over funeral services for Betty on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home in Marshfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with service at 12:00 PM. The Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard will pay tribute to Betty with a Final Call to Duty at the beginning of her services. The service will be live streamed at: https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/livestream
.
Burial at Hillside Cemetery will immediately follow.
Masks will be provided and will be required for those attending. Memorials and condolences may be offered at the time of service or via the Hansen-Schilling website: https://www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com/
.