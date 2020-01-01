|
|
Betty L. Trudeau
Marshfield - Betty L. Trudeau, age 84, of Marshfield passed away peacefully Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Touch of Home after being a resident there for two years. Before moving to Touch of Home, Betty lived at her home on Hinman Ave.
A memorial service will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the funeral home on Monday.
Betty was born on April 27th, 1935 to Angeline Benter and Edward Faber, in Town of Wien Marathon County She attended Marshfield Public Schools. On August 8th, 1953 she married Robert (Bob) Nicholas Trudeau at Sacred Heart Church in Marshfield. Betty loved Bob dearly and never ceased to be grateful for how well he took care of her throughout their almost 64 year marriage. Like her husband, Bob, Betty had a fondness of nature and enjoyed activities like feeding birds, squirrels and chipmunks. Together they had raised three sons, Dennis (Kathy) Trudeau, Randy (Barb) Trudeau, and Gary (Marilee) Trudeau. Bob and Betty loved their sons dearly and took pride in their kindness and hard work.
Betty's sons and her grandchildren continued to be a source of joy to Betty whether it was discussing childhood memories or enjoying their visits and efforts to bring cheer to her room. Betty always had a story to recall and was ready with a smile. She often shared memories of her siblings as well. Betty also enjoyed cheering for the Packers and came to enjoy crafts and bingo at Touch of Home. Betty was a generous and cheerful soul who sought to encourage thoughtfulness and positivity in others.
Betty is lovingly survived by her three sons; her four grandchildren, Ian, Anysley, Shawn and Zakkery; her great grandchildren, Blake, Jaxson, Adelyn, Zander and Nevaeh; and her siblings, Bernice Welch, Bob Faber (her twin), and Grace Kubs.
Betty is proceeded in death by her parents: Angeline and Edward, her husband: Bob, and her siblings: Jeannette (Jean) Claybaugh, Ruth Kubs, and Russel Faber.
Betty's family would like to express appreciation for the care, support and attention Betty received through Touch of Home and St. Croix Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020