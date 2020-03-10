Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Dittner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Dittner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly A. Dittner Obituary
Beverly A. Dittner

Marshfield - Beverly A. Dittner, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Woodlands Assisted Living in Fond du Lac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Beverly was born on June 14, 1932 in Colby, to Jake and Elsie (Meyers) Hauser and was a 1950 graduate of Colby High School. She was united in marriage to John A. Dittner on November 11, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Colby. He died on April 25, 2016.

Bev had been employed at Wickersham Jewelry and later worked at Security Health until her retirement. She and John enjoyed square dancing and the many friends they made. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, shopping, feeding the wildlife in her back yard, but most of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She had a soothing manor in any time of trouble and always had encouraging words to get one through a tough time.

She is survived by her children, Michael Dittner of Clintonville, Jeffrey (Janice) Dittner of Fond du Lac and Lauri (Sean) Dittner-Corsten of Kronenwetter. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, C.J. Dittner, Tasha (Adam) Dittner Ludvigsen, Hannah Dittner, Samantha (John) Dittner Breister, and Kyle (Alyssa) Dittner and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Bernadette Hauser.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -