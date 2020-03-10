|
|
Beverly A. Dittner
Marshfield - Beverly A. Dittner, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Woodlands Assisted Living in Fond du Lac.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Beverly was born on June 14, 1932 in Colby, to Jake and Elsie (Meyers) Hauser and was a 1950 graduate of Colby High School. She was united in marriage to John A. Dittner on November 11, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Colby. He died on April 25, 2016.
Bev had been employed at Wickersham Jewelry and later worked at Security Health until her retirement. She and John enjoyed square dancing and the many friends they made. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, shopping, feeding the wildlife in her back yard, but most of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She had a soothing manor in any time of trouble and always had encouraging words to get one through a tough time.
She is survived by her children, Michael Dittner of Clintonville, Jeffrey (Janice) Dittner of Fond du Lac and Lauri (Sean) Dittner-Corsten of Kronenwetter. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, C.J. Dittner, Tasha (Adam) Dittner Ludvigsen, Hannah Dittner, Samantha (John) Dittner Breister, and Kyle (Alyssa) Dittner and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Bernadette Hauser.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020