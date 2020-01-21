|
|
Beverly E. Schwantes
Marshfield - Beverly Esther Schwantes, age 89 of Marshfield passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1208 W. 14th. Street, Marshfield on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and also one hour before the time of service on Friday at the church.
Beverly was born on March 3, 1930 in Menomonie Wisconsin, the daughter of Roy and Esther (Walseth) Wiseman. Her family moved to Cornell when Beverly was in the 4th grade, then moved to Jim Falls, and yet again to Dorchester where she and her high school sweetheart, William, graduated high school together. Beverly and William were later married on September 19th 1953. They honeymooned at Niagara Falls.
Beverly attended nursing to school in Eau Claire and became an RN in 1951. She worked as an RN at Stout Institute, at the Veteran's Hospital in Tomah, and in Chicago. After marriage Beverly joined her husband as owners of Lynn Dairy in Granton, WI.
Beverly enjoyed traveling, fashion, watching the Brewers and the Packers and visiting Mr. G. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Granton and Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield.
Beverly is survived by her sons William (Nanette) Schwantes and Paul (Jodi) Schwantes, daughter Patricia (Mark) Begotka, son-in-law Richard Heinzen, Grandchildren Bradley (Dana) Heinzen, Teresa Heinzen, Taylor (Lucas) Larson, Luke Schwantes, Regan Schwantes (Tyler Rollins), Sydney Schwantes, Carly Schwantes, John Begotka, Kelly Begotka, Matthew Begotka & Brooke Begotka and Great Grandchildren Drake & Kashmir Heinzen, and Lincoln & Lillian Heinzen. She was preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne, husband William, a brother Robert, and her parents.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers over the years and Marshfield Senior Services for their loving care of Beverly, William and Suzanne.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020