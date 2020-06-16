Billie A. Browne
Marshfield - Billie A. Browne, 76, Marshfield, and formerly of Cleveland, Oklahoma, ascended into heaven on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held in Cleveland OK, at a later date.
Billie was born on August 7, 1943 in Altoona, Kansas, to Joseph Allen and Edith Louanna Browne. He attended Tulsa Community College. He was employed at Crane Carrier in Tulsa as a machinist for the union for 20 years. He was then self-employed in construction and assisted his brother at Browne's Daylight Donuts in Cleveland, OK. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Joe (Ann) Browne, Sharron (Mark) Allen and DeAnna Browne. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brandie (Ben) Carroll, Azalee (Andrew) Maher, Seth Browne, Ben Allen and Josh (Bry) Allen and great grandchildren, Caiden Allen, Alexis Carroll and Penelope Allen. He is further survived by his siblings, Joe Sr., Jodine and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his life partner, Ealnor Carothers in October 2014.
The family wishes to thank Billie's friends at Cedar Rail for all their help and the Marshfield Medical Center I.C.U. staff for their excellent care.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Marshfield News Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.