Life Tributes Funeral Home & Cremation Service
901 S Lasalle St
Spencer, WI 54479
(715) 659-4545
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Spencer, WI
Blanche B. Toltzman

Blanche B. Toltzman Obituary
Blanche B Toltzman

Viroqua - Age 93, of Spencer, WI., passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Bland-Bekkedal Hospice Center in Viroqua, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer. Pastor Rebekah Tarras will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in the Town of Brighton. Lunch will be served at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Spencer.

Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
