Blanche E. Schuld
Marshfield - Blanche E. Schuld, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by family, at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marshfield, with Rev. Keith Kitzhaber officiating. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Marshfield, with grandchildren serving as pallbearers. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rembs Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until service time on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Blanche was born on December 5, 1932 in Montfort, WI, to Wencel and Margaret (Winters) Straka. She was united in marriage to Bernard J. Schuld, Sr. on June 2, 1952 in Montfort.
Blanche was a devoted wife and mother, selfless and humble. She worked alongside her husband, farming and raising and caring for her large family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, arts and crafts and polka dancing. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers Society.
She is survived by her husband, Bernard, and their children, Diane Zimmermann, Sharon (Dan) Bubolz, Judy (Greg) Coleman, Jeff (Roxann) Schuld, Marilyn (Roy) Krier, Mary Jo Przybylski, Cathy Erwin, Charles (Susan) Schuld, Pat (Darla) Schuld, Theresa (Larry) Reckner, Roger (Debra) Schuld, Lynn (Randy) Pankratz, Janell (Ryan) Monnier and James (Val) Schuld and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Schuld. She is also survived by 52 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and three more expected. She is further survived by sisters, Helen (David) Kite, Mary (Joe) Martin and Lillian Zimmer and two sisters-in-law, Julie Straka and Evelyn Straka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Bernard M. Schuld, Jr., two grandsons, Lance and Bobby and brothers, Joe, Clarence and Charlie Straka and a sister, Margaret Straka.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to Drs. Hayes, Gilbert and Vedre, all of the CCU staff, especially Amanda, RN, and Chris RN, the Emergency Room staff and the Marshfield paramedics.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Sacred Heart Future Family Life Program or to Columbus Catholic High School.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019