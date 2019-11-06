|
Bonnie Buker
Marshfield - Bonnie Mae Buker, age 77, of Marshfield, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
She was born February 26, 1942 in Shullsburg, daughter of the late Cyril and Harriet (Jindra) Buker. Bonnie loved to be around people, play cards, read and eating out.
Survivors include her siblings; Connie Sochan, Marshfield, Lee (Karen) Buker, New Berlin, Pat (Barb) Buker, Chippewa Falls, Bob Buker, Marathon, Tom (Marcia) Buker, Antigo and Judy (Mike) Dreikosen, Wausau, nephews; Lee Sochan, Marc and Craig Buker and Joshua Dreikosen.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019