Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Bonnie Buker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Buker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Buker


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Buker Obituary
Bonnie Buker

Marshfield - Bonnie Mae Buker, age 77, of Marshfield, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at House of the Dove, Marshfield. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

She was born February 26, 1942 in Shullsburg, daughter of the late Cyril and Harriet (Jindra) Buker. Bonnie loved to be around people, play cards, read and eating out.

Survivors include her siblings; Connie Sochan, Marshfield, Lee (Karen) Buker, New Berlin, Pat (Barb) Buker, Chippewa Falls, Bob Buker, Marathon, Tom (Marcia) Buker, Antigo and Judy (Mike) Dreikosen, Wausau, nephews; Lee Sochan, Marc and Craig Buker and Joshua Dreikosen.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -