Bonnie Lou Binning (Chudyk)
Abbotsford - Bonnie Lou Binning (Chudyk),
Once a little girl with spirited dreams, Bonnie Lou Binning died on November 17th of 2020. Daughter of Floyd and Elva Binning, Bonnie was born on April 27th of 1939. She leaves behind three daughters: Cheryl Chudyk, Monica Sharapata (wife of Gary Sharapata), and Trisia Baumgartner. Bonnie was also the grandmother of five grandchildren: Shawn Sharapata, Sheena Sharapata, Katie Baumgartner, Erin Baumgartner, and Jesse Baumgartner. In addition, she is survived by her beloved sister Billie Selk and her long-term partner Wally Mach. Bonnie joins her brother Michael Binning and her sister Patty Binning in eternal life.
Bonnie was born and raised in Unity, Wisconsin and attended Colby High School. She eventually moved to Adams, Wisconsin where she worked as a single mother at The Adams County Times until relocating to Schaumburg, Illinois. There she worked at an insurance company until retirement. Bonnie spent her retirement years traveling and camping with her partner. She enjoyed the love and companionship of the dogs she rescued as she found a deep connection with them.
Bonnie left this earth as she lived upon it; a broken soul. She lived a difficult life and carried many of life's scars yet she managed to find happiness in the darkness. Bonnie is remembered as a warrior for surviving her treacherous path. As she fought in life, she fought equally hard at the end as the cancer took her from us. Now, with a broken wing, she is free and in our prayers she can sing. Like our Lord, Bonnie carried wounds which never faded and like our Lord, she is now at eternal peace.
May she find serenity in the loving arms of Jesus Christ and in His everlasting love!
You can finally rest now Bonnie Lou...
