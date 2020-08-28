Bonnie Rae Spry Hill
Ashburn - Bonnie Hill passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 following a brief illness and a life well lived. Her children Dana Beckham (JP), and Scott Hill (Lorrie) survive her as well as her beloved grandchildren Christine and Collin Beckham, and Scott and Gloria-Grace Hill. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Asa Charles, as well as her parents Lloyd Lincoln and Hildegard Prange Spry, her stepmother Violet Spry, and 3 of her 4 siblings. Bonnie is survived by many cherished nieces and nephews, and their families. Due to present day health restrictions, a service will be held at a later date in Poughkeepsie, NY, where Bonnie will be interred at Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Bonnie's memory may be directed to The Foundation for Vassar Brothers Medical Center, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12603, or a charity of your choice
.
Bonnie was born in Eau Claire, WI, on September 29, 1931, and raised in Granton, WI. After graduation from high school, she attended nurse's training at St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield, WI, which was her true calling and opened the world to her through all the people she met and through travel with other nurses. Bonnie loved medicine and believed in nurses proudly wearing their whites and displaying their hard-earned nursing pins. She spent 44 years of her career working with her friend and mentor, Dr. Jack Goodman. After Dr. Goodman retired, she went on to be a patient advocate for DRA Imaging at Vassar Brothers Hospital which she thoroughly enjoyed. Bonnie made a difference in the lives of many patients in Poughkeepsie where she lived for almost 60 years before retiring in 2018 to Ashburn, VA, to be closer to her daughter.
Bonnie will be forever remembered for her love of her family and her incredible work ethic. She maintained lifelong relationships with her friends, neighbors, patients and colleagues, and was known for her unending generosity. Bonnie was a lifelong learner who enjoyed cooking, reading, playing cards and socializing. Episcopal by faith, she was a tolerant student of all religions and an active member of the Eastern Star Ladies Organization.
Bonnie lived her life by one of her favorite poems:
To Be A Nurse
Is to walk with God,
Along the path
That our Master trod.
To soothe the aching's
Of human pain...
Ah, this is the way
Jesus would go.
Oh, white clad nurse
So brave and true,
Our great Physician's
Working through you!
Mom will be missed, but our memories of her will be cherished forever.
