Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Strait
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Rae Strait

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Rae Strait Obituary
Bonnie Rae Strait

Marshfield - Bonnie Rae Strait, age 71, of Marshfield, passed away on October 31, 2019. A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Hyeok Won Kwon officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Bonnie was born on November 11th, 1947, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys (Burmeister) Shafer.

She enjoyed playing piano and singing hymns. Those that knew Bonnie best will miss her wittiness and sense of humor.

Bonnie is lovingly survived by her sons, Dan Pierce (Sarah) and Tim Pierce; siblings: Terry Shafer (Sue); Judy Bloss, Janet Koppri; half sisters Beverly Crane and Linda Corbin; grandchildren Madeline Pierce and Micah Pierce.

She is preceded in death by her husbands Raymond Pierce and Conrad Strait and half brothers Steven Johnson and Larry Johnson.

She will truly be missed.

For your convenience online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -