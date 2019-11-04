|
Bonnie Rae Strait
Marshfield - Bonnie Rae Strait, age 71, of Marshfield, passed away on October 31, 2019. A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Hyeok Won Kwon officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Bonnie was born on November 11th, 1947, the daughter of Floyd and Gladys (Burmeister) Shafer.
She enjoyed playing piano and singing hymns. Those that knew Bonnie best will miss her wittiness and sense of humor.
Bonnie is lovingly survived by her sons, Dan Pierce (Sarah) and Tim Pierce; siblings: Terry Shafer (Sue); Judy Bloss, Janet Koppri; half sisters Beverly Crane and Linda Corbin; grandchildren Madeline Pierce and Micah Pierce.
She is preceded in death by her husbands Raymond Pierce and Conrad Strait and half brothers Steven Johnson and Larry Johnson.
She will truly be missed.
