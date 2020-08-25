1/1
Brandi Lynn Behnke
Brandi Lynn Behnke

Auburndale - Brandi Lynn Behnke, age 27, of Auburndale, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Village of Port Edwards, Wisconsin.

Funeral services for Brandi will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Please follow all Covid-19 safety precautions including wearing masks at the funeral home.

Brandi was born on February 6, 1993 in Iron Mountain, Michigan to Cindy S. Kelz and William Nash Jr. She graduated from Auburndale High School and was a month short of graduation from the criminal justice program at Mid-State Technical College.

Brandi will be remembered as having a free spirit and very outgoing personality who at times was not shy about giving her opinion. She enjoyed playing volleyball on the high school team with her friends and also played in the band during her time in high school. Brandi loved animals of all kinds and was always considerate of other's needs. She was involved with her step-father's drag racing team in Eau Claire for many years. More than anything else, Brandi loved each of her four daughters very much.

She is survived by her daughters Nevaeh Ellibute, Lilah Kaser, Vayda Kaser and Myah Kaser, her parents, Cindy Kelz and William Nash Jr, step-father Jeremy Kelz, brother Brandon Behnke and uncle David Trembley.

Brandi was preceded in death by her grandparents and step- grandpa and grandma Kelz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Brandi's family for future considerations for her children.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
