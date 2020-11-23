Brian D. Pickett
Spencer - Brian D. Pickett, 66, Spencer, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Spencer, with Rev. Barry Saylor officiating. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Brian was born on January 4, 1954 in Marshfield, to Jack and Sylvia (Beaver) Pickett. Brian was a 1972 graduate of Spencer High School. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1979. As a funeral director, Brian was employed at funeral homes in Spencer, Colby, La Crosse, and Bloomer. In 1993 he became owner of Community Funeral Homes in Spencer and Colby. In later years he was a CNA at The Waterford at Colby Senior Living, and also provided home care for a favorite teacher until his death.
Brian was always active in the Spencer community where he was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Lions Club, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a track and cross country coach at Spencer High School for many years, where everyone knew him as "Papa P". He was especially proud to coach his children and grandchildren. Brian was very active at his church where he served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and C.C.D. teacher.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jacqueline K. Schulz, on July 1, 1978 at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Brian enjoyed traveling with his wife Jackie, wine tasting, bird watching, bonfires, Sudoku puzzles, spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing.
Brian is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jackie, and their children, Dawn (Chad) Much and Benjamin (Lorrie) Pickett, and two grandchildren, Brandon and Brody Much. He is also survived by a brother, Earl (Annette) Pickett, a sister, Michelle Pickett, his mother-in-law and five brothers-in-law and their spouses and families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
