Brian T. Bettinger
Marshfield - It is with profound sadness that we announce that Brian T. Bettinger passed away unexpectedly in his home Dec 1, 2020 at the age of 65.
Brian was born May 4, 1955, the son of Bernard and Dorothy Bettinger (Hardaker) in Waukesha, WI. On May 6, 1989 he was united in marriage to his wife, Paula.
Brian moved to Marshfield in 1983 and worked for the Marshfield Police Dept for 25 years where he met many of his close friends. After his retirement he continued to work (because his wife said he had to!) at V&H as a driver and O'Reilly's where he got the supplies needed to keep his fleet of vehicles running until his death.
Brian loved cooking and planning parties. Those parties included breakfasts with fellow officers, poker gatherings, graduation parties, multiple wedding receptions, and big garage parties that included many friends. He always made sure no one ever left his company hungry, often sending family and friends off with plenty of leftovers. Unfortunately due to COVID he was unable to see most of his family this Thanksgiving but that didn't stop him from cooking everything he felt necessary and planning a trip to deliver the food to his sister, nieces, and nephew; a trip that will be completed by his surviving family.
He had a passion for old cars and loved to attend any and all car shows, cruises, and swap meets- even braving Texas in the July heat for his very expensive toys. He was a member of multiple car clubs, including the POCI (Safari Chapter and Badger State Chapter) and the local group Specialty Car Enthusiast where he met even more friends. Brian was always happiest when he was able to show off his other children (his cars) while driving around or proudly talking about them at shows. He loved his actual kids too, the cars just listened better.
Brian loved his family and friends (it was a state law, he had to). He will be greatly missed by everyone, including his Pontiac brothers. Between all of the car shows, Brian did have time to raise his kids (although he dragged them to plenty of shows too). Brian and Paula took many trips over the years covering many states. He even surprised Paula with an extended weekend to Jamaica for a special anniversary trip. He enjoyed watching his kids grow up, although he was terrified of them as infants and couldn't' wait until they could talk. Then they grew up and he likely wished they would talk less.
There was nothing conventional about Brian. His "shortcuts" often took longer just so Brian could see and talk to his many friends on his travels, his "dad jokes" were top tier, and he enjoyed driving down Central Ave in his convertible with bubbles flying everywhere behind him. A shopping cart may have been used too. As for now Brian is in heaven riding in style.
A service will not be held at this time due to safety concerns, but a party will be held in his honor in the future.
Brian is survived by his wife: Paula Bettinger, children: Brandon Bettinger, Kaleigh Bettinger, and Alexis Bettinger, sister: Betsy Schaefer (Larry), nieces: Shannon Keck (Kirk), Amanda Stager (Chris), Becky Becker, and many great nieces and nephews.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
.