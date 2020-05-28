Bruce A. Hokenson
Bruce A. Hokenson

Marshfield - Bruce Aubrey Hokenson, age 67, of Marshfield, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service for Bruce will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 East Veterans Pkwy. Marshfield, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.








Published in Marshfield News Herald from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
JUN
3
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
