Bruce A. Hokenson
Marshfield - Bruce Aubrey Hokenson, age 67, of Marshfield, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 East Veterans Pkwy. Marshfield, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Marshfield - Bruce Aubrey Hokenson, age 67, of Marshfield, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 East Veterans Pkwy. Marshfield, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marshfield News Herald from May 28 to May 30, 2020.