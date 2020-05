Bruce A. HokensonMarshfield - Bruce Aubrey Hokenson, age 67, of Marshfield, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.A memorial service for Bruce will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 East Veterans Pkwy. Marshfield, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com