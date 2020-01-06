|
|
Bruce Brecht
Withee - Bruce Brecht, age 64, of Owen, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his family by his side.
Friends and family are welcome from 11am until time of service on Saturday at the Abbotsford Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of life will follow at the Sportsman's Club in Withee.
Bruce was born on May 19, 1955 in Marshfield, the son of Clarence and Shirley (Vogel) Brecht of Owen. He graduated from Owen Withee High School. During high school he worked for Jim Barager as a printer setter and on local farms. After high school he worked for Ruzic Construction, then at Loyal High School as a grounds keeper.
He loved the outdoors whether it was hunting, camping or fishing. Fishing was his true passion, summer or ice fishing. As soon as the lakes were freezing, trips to North Dakota were being made with Doug, Denny, and Dick. He also enjoyed woodworking and vacationing with the in-laws.
Bruce and Shirley were married September 29, 2001 after a lengthy courtship.
Bruce is survived by his wife: Shirley; two step-children: Chris (Diane) Lulloff of Withee and Meranda Gehrke of Owen; four grandchildren: Nick Gehrke of Marysville Ca, Ben and Logen Heier of Medford, and Ethan of Owen; and two great-grandsons: Wren and Zane of Summerset. He further survived by: a brother: Kent (Chris) of Owen; a niece: Lacey (Randy) Ladewig of Longwood; a sister-in-law, Sandy Brecht of Thorp; Brother-in-laws" Dale (Judy) Christophersen of Wausau and Doug (Amy) Christophersen of Mosinee;a sister-in-law: Sue (Steve) Verhasselt of Mosinee and mother-in-law: Leona Christophersen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; Dave; a sister: Molly; and father-in-law: Gay Christophersen.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.maurinaschilling.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020