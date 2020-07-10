1/1
Bruce L. Hayry
Bruce L. Hayry

Winneconne - Bruce L. Hayry, Winneconne, 08-15-1947 - 03-28-2020.

Bruce's memorial and celebration of life were delayed because of the COVID virus, but is now scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2020, at an outdoor pavilion at Lake Winneconne Park, 300 Parkway Dr. (corner of Parkway Dr. and S. Third Ave. Winneconne).

The service will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a light lunch and a celebration of Bruce's life. Because of the continuing challenge of the virus, please bring a lawn chair, your mask and your memories and stories of Bruce. Dress comfortably for the weather.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne

920-582-4242






Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
