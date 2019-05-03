|
|
Calvin Schulz
Waunakee - Calvin E. Schulz passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee, WI. He was born March 1, 1925 to Ernst and Elsie Schulz on a farm west of Colby, WI.
Calvin was a veteran serving in the Naval Air Corp during 1944 and 1945. He was discharged at the end of World War II. Calvin married Arlene Schuette on June 19, 1948 and enjoyed 70 plus years together. He was a licensed cheese maker and worked initially in Kewaskum, WI. In 1954 they moved back to their home area and purchased the Atwood Store and also continued making cheese for the Rindflesch's in Riplinger, WI. In 1959 George Kelley of Kelley Dairy Supply suffered some health issues and was in need of a truck driver. Calvin got the job and continued working there and eventually became part owner.
He served on the Colby School District school board as director and president for 25 years. They sold the business and retired. He and Arlene enjoyed several trips abroad and continued working at hobby jobs around the Atwood area. He eventually pursued a passion and went to Diesel Truck Driving school and drove part time for Abby Land Foods until he was 75, at which time he decided that was enough. They eventually sold the property in Atwood and moved to an apartment in Marshfield where they lived for 10 years. His health declined and then moved to Aster Assisted Living and the last year at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee.
Survivors include his wife; Arlene, son; Loran of Lodi, WI, daughter; Cheryl Sobeck of East Helena, MT, their spouses, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters; Minerva Bauer and Lucille Brecker, brother; Ken and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers; Julius "Bud", Donald "Doc" and Alan, sisters; Elaine Boss and Grace Cassenova.
The family would like to thank the staff at Home Again Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care for their care and assistance with his comfort.
Per his wishes a private service will be held and interment at South Green Grove cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Marshfield or Agrace Hospice care, Fitchburg, WI.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 3, 2019