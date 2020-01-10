|
Carl Randy Pongratz
Stratford - Carl R. Pongratz, 55, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at UW Health University Hospital after a heroic battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will take place from 3:00 pm until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Carl was born on April 29, 1964 in Milwaukee, the son of Carl and Elizabeth (Woytasik) Pongratz. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Stratford, and Stratford High School and graduated in 1982. He married Lisa E. Witt on May 26, 1990 at Chapel of Love in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Lisa, his wife of 29 years, was the absolute love of his life, as well as his three children and five grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family. His hobbies included playing pool with The Fresh Country Aire team two nights a week, dancing, listening to music, fishing, hunting, watching the Minnesota Vikings with his kids, remodeling/building amazing homes for families, going to auctions, and family vacations in Florida were always precious to him.
Anyone who knows Carl knows he knew how to make someone's day with his overall "goofy" sense of humor. He would lend a hand to anyone who needed it. The love for Carl was truly shown at the turnout of his benefit in November. He was able to attend briefly and was able to see how many people loved and cared for him. Carl beat leukemia at the age of 12 and cancer a second time at age 43. He truly was a fighter to say the least and his family received so many beautiful years making memories with him.
Carl is survived by his wife, Lisa and their three children, Jesse Emon of Marshfield, Ashley (Daniel) Masephol of Stratford, and Dakota (Jennifer) Pongratz of Stevens Point, and his wonderful grandchildren, Abrielle Emon, Garrett Pongratz, Waylon Pongratz, Colton Masephol, and Wyatt Pongratz. He is also survived by his mother, Betty, and siblings, Eileen (Joseph) Conlan of Stratford, Mark (Kim) Pongratz of Lighthouse Point, FL, Kim Pongratz of Riverview, FL, Carla (John) Pongratz of Stratford, Karen (Steve) Ludwig of Phoenix, AZ, Jason (Karen) Pongratz of Marshfield, and Cheryl (Justin) Schmitt of Athens. He is further survived by an uncle, Vernon (Cheryl) Pongratz of Milladore, an aunt, Loretta Bushman of Marshfield, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Pongratz, grandparents, Louis and Rose Pongratz and Laura Woytasik, and uncles, Richard Pongratz, Edward Bushman, Jerome Raschka, Leroy Woytasik, and Henry Woytasik.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020