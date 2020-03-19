|
Carla Rae (Paul) Jones
Marshfield - Carla Rae (Paul) Jones, 64, of Marshfield passed away March 18th, 2020 after a long battle with ovarian and breast cancer.
Carla was born June 18th, 1955 to Alfred Otto Paul and Shirley Jean (Lovenguth) Paul in Rome, New York. She graduated from Phineas Banning High School in 1973. She married her loving Husband Christopher Jones June 22, 1974 in Buena Park, CA. She received her nursing degree from Cypress College. She worked for over 20 years as a nurse then decided to go to law school in 1993 while raising her two children Michael and Amy. She graduated with her law degree in 1997 from McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, CA. She then completed her advanced law degree in health law at Depaul College of Law in Chicago, IL in 1998. She worked as a health care attorney at a variety of healthcare systems until she retired in 2019 after 20 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 46 years Christopher, son Michael (Akiko) Jones, daughter Amy (Ryan) Brinza, and grandsons Freddie Jones and Ben Brinza. She had two siblings, Robert Paul and Kimberly Muenz. She is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Shirley Paul and a son, Samuel Jones.
At this time there are no arrangements as it was her wish to be remembered for who she was in life and the happiness she brought to everyone around her. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in Carla's name.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020