Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 782-1252
Carol Drasler
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Onalaska, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Onalaska, WI
Carol A. Drasler


1941 - 2019
Carol A. Drasler Obituary
Onalaska - Carol A. Drasler, 77, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse, WI. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, on December 28, 1941 to Rudolph and Mary (Cunningham) Binzel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, WI. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call on the family Monday morning at the church from 9am until the time of services. To read Carol's entire obituary, and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
