Carol A. Drasler
Onalaska - Carol A. Drasler, 77, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse, WI. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, on December 28, 1941 to Rudolph and Mary (Cunningham) Binzel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, WI. Rev. Douglas Robertson will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call on the family Monday morning at the church from 9am until the time of services. To read Carol's entire obituary, and leave condolences, please visit; www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Sept. 19, 2019