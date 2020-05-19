|
|
Carol A. Klinger
Born to life on October 15,1928 and born to Eternal Life on May 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward, and loving mother of William (Sheila) of New Jersey, Dr. Dean (Mary) of Wauwatosa, Brian (Sylvia) of Illinois and John (Kelly) of Janesville, and dear grandmother to grandchildren Stephen (Meghan Musso), Jonathan (Amy Langenhahn), Kenneth, Kelsey (Patrick Carey), Kurt, Katherine (Calvin Leszczynski), Kayla, Andrew, Matthew; and dear great-grandchildren Ava, Lucy, Grace, Emily and Ryan. Carol is further survived by her sister Jean Teska and sister-in-law Elizabeth Hromek and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward, her parents, William and Gertrude (Huibregtse) Mews, sister Joan VandeZande, brothers-in-law Roger Teska, Chuck VandeZande, Emil, Frank, Lawrence, Andrew, Sigmund, Edward and Bernard, and sisters-in-law Josephine, Rose, Virginia, Marie, Bernice, and Regina.
Carol Ann Mews married Edward Klinger on June 24,1950 in Auburndale, Wisconsin. Carol and Ed were teachers in the West Bend schools- Ed in Math at West Bend West High School for 34 years and Carol in Science at Badger Middle School. Upon retirement they moved to Manitowish Waters where they volunteered at the Kohler Library, the Food Pantry, Camp Luther and their church, the Rock of Ages Lutheran in Minocqua. With Global Volunteers they taught English in Poland and Spain. They traveled to four continents and all 50 states. Ed passed away in 2011, and Carol moved back to West Bend in 2015 where she volunteered at Cedar Ridge.
Carol enjoyed book clubs, bridge, sheepshead, cross-stiching, and especially her delightful family.
A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran, West Bend, at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Carol's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, the or memorial of your choice.
Schaff Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Schafffuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from May 19 to May 23, 2020