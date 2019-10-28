|
Carol Florence Levenick Rice
Carol Florence Levenick Rice, age 92, died peacefully at Milestone Senior Living on Friday, October 18, 2019, after a long and wonderful life. She was born December 23, 1926, in Madison to Leo B. Levenick and Florence M. (Ledwith) Levenick. Carol graduated from Wisconsin High School on the UW-Madison campus in 1944. Carol attended the UW and worked as an RN at the University Hospital. In May 1951, she married Thomas J. Rice, M.D. in Madison, WI.
She and her husband moved to Marshfield, WI in 1951. She lovingly supported him during his career as an OB/GYN physician with the Marshfield Clinic. Carol was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, the P.E.O. Chapter CL for 40 years, and worked as a nurse for the Red Cross in local blood drives. She enjoyed gardening, golf, hiking, sailing, sewing and trout fishing. She also enjoyed with her husband many retirement summers on Silver Lake near Laona, WI and winters in Sebring, FL.
Carol is survived by their children, Thomas J. Rice, Jr., Richard F. (Kim Stokes) Rice, Mary Louise (Maxim) Petrichenko, and Sally R. (James) Cocallas. Carol is also survived by five grandchildren, Brigid C. (Federico) Campo, Caeli B. (Tara Schmidt) Rice, Justin F. Rice, Louise Hodek, and Arianna Cocallas; four great-grandchildren,Will Lentz, Nellie Schmidt, Marco Campo & Sylvie Schmidt; many nieces and nephews; and Kim's three children, Andy (Aom) Stokes, Steve (Lindsey) Stokes, Sunny (Kyle) Russell. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Richard Levenick; and sister, Frances V. L. R. Erney.
The family would like to thank Brittni Henning (Kim's Niece), Carol's longtime personal caretaker, the loving staff at Milestone Senior Living and Agrace Hospice for the care given to Carol.
Carol's family requests that any donations be made in her name to the Marshfield Clinic Foundation.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019