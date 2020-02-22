|
|
Carol H. Frank
Marshfield - Carol Helen Frank, 70 of Marshfield, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Golden Living Three Oaks under the care of Ministry Home Hospice after a courageous 7 year battle with cancer.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (604 S. Chestnut Ave.) in Marshfield. Burial will follow at Hillside cemetery in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home (1010 E. Veterans Parkway) in Marshfield from 4 - 7 pm. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and again one hour prior to service on Thursday at the church in Marshfield.
Carol was born May 7, 1949, the daughter of Lester and Helen (Zophia) Frank in Marshfield. She graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 1967.She worked for the Marshfield Clinic for 47 years as a medical transcriptionist, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. You could find Carol behind a camera most often, she loved to photograph her journey through life, and spending time with her family was what she enjoyed most. In her free time she enjoyed trips to her cottage, reading and cleaning.
She will be greatly missed by her siblings: Linda (Kenneth) Becker of Auburndale, Jeffrey Frank and James Frank both of Marshfield; her nieces and nephews: Michelle (Trampas) Kauth of Pittsville and their child: Kody; Sarah (Jason) Pleet of Miladore and their children: Isaac and Ameila; Stephen (Shelly) Becker of Auburndale and their children: Delaney, Abigail, Coleman, Alex and Macie and Alyssa Frank (fiancé Greg Dumler) and their children: Brayden and Madisyn; her godchildren: Susan Hildebrandt, Matthew Schmidt and Michelle Kauth and numerous other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Helen, her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020