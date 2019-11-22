|
|
Carol J. Hart
Athens - Carol J. Hart, age 78, of Athens, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Three Oaks in Marshfield. Carol was born on 26 August 1941 in Athens, WI the daughter of John and Minnie Maier.
Carol is survived by her four children: Scott Hart, Marshfield, Bart and Deniese Hart, VA, Michael Hart, Green Bay, and Della and Joe Breu of Marshfield. She is further survived by her two sisters, Jean, Audrey and grandchildren and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bradley, and her son Alan.
Carol's wish was to have no formal funeral services.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019