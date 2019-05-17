|
Carol J. Riemer
Marshfield - Carol J. Riemer, age 91, died peacefully at Wells Nature View under Hospice Care on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home, 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Krueger officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service at the funeral home.
She was born October 16, 1927 in Stratford, daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Miller) Aschebrock. Carol was employed at Wicks and Weinbrenner Shoe factory. She had her own craft business out of her home where she enjoyed creating and selling her crafts. Carol loved to Polka and traveled to many of the Polka Fests in Wisconsin. She was an avid owl collector. Her favorite pastime was visiting and talking to family and friends. Her kind nature and long talks will be missed.
Survivors include her children; David Hoernke and Duane (Sandy) Hoernke, brother Larry (Barb) Aschebrock, grandchildren Lisa (John) Casper, Terry Hoernke, Chad (Amy) Hoernke, Lori (Justin) Gerdes and Brian Hoernke and 8 great children. She was preceded in death by her husband Duane Riemer, Sr., her parents, daughter, Bonnie Schaefer, sister, Shirley Mueller and brothers Keith, Toby, and Jack. The family wishes to express gratitude for the kindness and wonderful care given to Carol while she was at Wells Nature View.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on May 17, 2019