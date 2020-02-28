Resources
Carol Missling Obituary
Owen - Carol J. Missling, 79, of Longwood, passed away 6 days after Doug on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Meriter Hospital of Madison with her family by her side.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greenwood. Rev. Elizabeth Biers will officiate. Family and friends are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
