Services
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church,
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Marshfield, WI
View Map
Carole A. LeMoine Obituary
Carole A. LeMoine

Marshfield - Carole A. LeMoine, 81, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Stoney River Assisted Living Facility.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Marshfield with Rev. Dr. Laurie Brubaker Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time on Friday at the church.

Carole was born on April 15, 1938 in Galesville, Wisconsin to Martin and Alice (Hardie) Severson. She was united in marriage to Lyman Olson on June 16, 1956 in Ettrick, WI. They later divorced. She then married Kenneth LeMoine on October 3, 1992. He passed away on September 2, 2013.

She worked as a Medical Assistant at the Marshfield Clinic. She loved spending time with her family, making lefsa for holiday meals, traveling, gardening and playing games. She also was involved with Sweet Adelines for many years and enjoyed being a snowbird and spending her winters in Florida.

Carole is lovingly survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Olson, Kathy Petrovic, and Terri (Dan) Lenz, and stepsons, Lee (Barb) LeMoine, Kim (Phyllis) LeMoine, and Gary (Robin) LeMoine. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren - Amy (Scott) Gundrum, Jessica (Ryan) Braatz, Chris Olson, Casey Lenz, and Jake (Tiffany) Lenz, 7 step grandchildren - Laura (John) Magstadt, Todd (Alexa) LeMoine, Jill (John) Koran, Elizabeth LeMoine, Elyse LeMoine, Keith LeMoine, and Anna LeMoine, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her sisters, Joyce (Dave) James, Beverly (Rich) Moore, and Shirley Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would to extend a special thank you to her neighbors, Mike and Karla Voissem.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
