Caroline A Schillinger
Spencer - Caroline Alma "Kelly" Schillinger
Age 102, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her bedside on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time. Caroline will be laid to rest in the Wuertzberg Cemetery in the Town of Johnson.
Caroline was born on April 28, 1917 at home in Athens, the daughter of Anton and Alma (Radlinger) Schemenauer. She attended Dickson School in the Town of Johnson. She was united in marriage to Rudolph Schillinger on December 1, 1934 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wuertzberg. Sadly, Rudolph passed away in 1990. Along with being a dedicated mother and hard-working farm wife, Caroline was employed in assembly line production at Land O Lakes in Spencer. After her retirement, Caroline also worked at her son and grandson's "Halder Bridge Bar" for eight years and was lovingly and famously known for "Grandma Kelly's Chicken Dumpling Soup".
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Caroline's joy in life revolved around her family. As her family expanded, grandchildren became the center of her universe. A visit to "Grandma's" was always something to look forward to. She enjoyed fishing and then cooking up what they caught that day, playing cards especially sheepshead, polish poker, dirty clubs, kings in the corner and 31. She loved reading her romance novels, baking or cooking delicious meals for family and friends, spending time doing embroidery, birdwatching in her backyard, and trying her luck at the "one-armed bandits" at the casino. Caroline was a big fan of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball and enjoyed cheering them on. Caroline was very proud of maintaining her driving privilege until the young age of 97 and she loved chauffeuring her lady friends around town. Caroline lived in her own home until November 2019 with her grandson, Christopher, who also was her loving caregiver before she had to sadly move to Marshfield Health Services in Marshfield.
Caroline is survived by her children: Anthony (Jane) Schillinger of Weston, Leroy (Judy) Schillinger of Stratford, Virginia (Chuck) Herrmann of Hawthorn Woods, IL and Mary Pryer of Marshfield; daughter-in-law Audrey Schillinger of Bloomer; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Helen Schillinger of Wausau along with nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph; her son, Marvin Schillinger; her brothers, Elmer, Anton and Gilbert and her sisters, Amanda and Rose.
Her family extends their appreciation for the kindness and compassion shown to Caroline from the staff, doctors and nurses at Marshfield Health Services (formerly Atrium Post-Acute Care) and House of the Dove, both located in Marshfield.
Caroline's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020