Caroline "Jean" E. Karl
Auburndale - Caroline "Jean" E. Karl, 76, Auburndale, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A visitation will take place from 8:30 am until service time at the church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jean was born on October 3, 1943 to Joseph and Margaret (Heeg) Pankratz. She married Richard J. Karl on August 19, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He passed on May 8, 1995.
While farming all her life, Jean also worked at Auburndale High School as a cook and daycare provider where the kids absolutely loved her. After raising five children, she became dedicated to playing softball at the age of 30. She was very passionate, and they were some of the best times of her life. She also enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids.
She is survived by one son, Ken (Shirley) Karl of Auburndale, four daughters, Laurel Karl of Auburndale, Kris (Mike Evanoff) Zimmermann of Stevens Point, Pam Larson of Marshfield, and Connie (friend - Tom) Clark of Mosinee, and close family friend, John Sparks; 12 grandchildren, Alesha (Noah) Lobner, Jenny (Josh) Weiler, Justin DeBoer, Kyle Vruwink, Kalli Vruwink, Jordan (Mandy) Zimmermann, Nate (Molly) Larson, Tyler Larson, Luke (Shelby Dolphin) Karl and Morgan (Mitch) Palmer, Katie Schill, and Cody Clark; and 14 great grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Dorothy Vonholzen and Bonnie Manlick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Peggy Altman and Rae Hill, and brothers, Donald Pankratz and Ken Pankratz.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Marshfield Medical Center CCU staff for their excellent care.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019