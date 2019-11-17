Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
Caroline Jones
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
604 S Chestnut Ave
Marshfield, IL
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
604 S Chestnut Ave
Marshfield, IL
Caroline Mae Jones


1931 - 2019
Caroline Mae Jones Obituary
Caroline Mae Jones

Marshfield - Caroline Mae Jones, age 88, of Marshfield, passed away early Friday, November 15, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. A Funeral will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (604 S Chestnut Ave) in Marshfield. Visitation will be held at Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and again one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the Church. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.

Caroline was born April 12, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Wilhelmina (Pfeiffer) Mundt in the town of Green Valley, Wisconsin. On March 29, 1953 Caroline was united in marriage to the love of her life Cecil Jones in Marshfield. Caroline and Cecil were proud owners of Edgetown Tavern in Marshfield. They were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield.

In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, and quilting. She especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Those that knew Caroline best will miss her witty sense of humor and her compassionate nature.

Caroline is lovingly survived by her children: Randal Jones, Darrel (Kathy) Jones, and Jalynn (Jurg) Grossenbacher; grandchildren: Scott Jones, Stacey (Zahir) Rashid, Nicole (Chris) Weis, Chad Jones, Amanda (Jake) Charron, Ariahna Grossenbacher, Myles Grossenbacher. She is further survived by 6 great grandchildren. She will truly be missed.

Caroline is preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Wilhelmina; her husband: Cecil; a son: Barry Jones; as well as her five brothers and three sisters.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are encouraged to do so to Caroline's family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com

for your convenience.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
