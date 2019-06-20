|
Carrie Knoff
Chili - Carrie L. Knoff Carrie Knoff, age 62, of Chili, WI died unexpectedly Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.
Carrie Lee Bannach was born on January 3, 1957 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Donald and Ione (Schmechel) Bannach. She was united in marriage to Christopher J. Knoff on March 12, 1976 in Marshfield. They had two children, Paul and Don. As they grew older, Chris and Carrie helped start the Granton Little League. Carrie primarily focused on raising her children, but also worked as a realtor at Shong Realty in Marshfield and as a designer at Figi's. She was a passionate and gifted artist. Carrie and Chris made and sold prim and Victorian-inspired crafts at stores and shows around Wisconsin and the United States. They also owned their own craft store, Ivy Anna's, in Marshfield. In 2010, her paintings and digital artwork were discovered by a major publisher and have since been enjoyed by thousands of people throughout the world.
Carrie loved the natural world and was a friend to all creatures big and small. She loved to garden and designed and maintained beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. She was a lover of music; especially Celtic, Irish and chorale music. But, most of all, she loved being a wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher J. Knoff, a son, Paul (Michelle) Knoff and their children, Andrew and Collin and a son, Don (Krista Mullen) Knoff and their son Cashton and Krista's sons, Ben and Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service for Carrie will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 300 S. Walnut, Marshfield, WI on Friday, June 21, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m.
