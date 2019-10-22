|
Caryl Jean Bender
Spencer - Caryl Jean Bender, loving wife and beloved mother, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stoney River Memory Care in Marshfield.. She was born August 5, 1930 to Hugh and Irene (Molle) Darton. Caryl Jean was raised on her parent's farm on Century Road in the Town of Beaver. She attended Sunnyside grade school and graduated from Loyal High school in 1948.
Caryl Jean and Merlin Bender were married June 4, 1949 in Loyal. They enjoyed 67 years together until he passed away January 29, 2018. They farmed in the Town of Loyal for 20 years before moving to Spencer where she worked for many years at the Spencer IGA. Caryl Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran church in Spencer and the Ladies Aid.
Caryl Jean and Merlin enjoyed many years of square dancing with friends. She made her fancy dresses and his shirts to match. They also had fun snowmobiling with family and friends on the trails of Clark and Marathon Counties and on the trails of Price County where they had a cabin on Solberg Lake and later after building a home on the Wilson Flowage outside of Phillips.
Caryl Jean is survived by her children; Marjean (Jim) Schlagenhaft, Kenosha and Tim Bender, Grahamsville, NY, grandchildren; Nicole (Scott) Wilson, Kristen (Jason) Krezinski, Kyle (Jennifer) Bender, Nathan, Autumn and Nicholas Bender, great grandchildren; Tanner and Abigail Wilson, her sister; Donna Lou (Lynn) Lawrenz and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son; Dennis.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a or to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019