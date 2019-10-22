Services
Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home - Marshfield
1010 East Veterans Parkway
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-387-1215
For more information about
Caryl Bender
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Caryl Bender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caryl Jean Bender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caryl Jean Bender Obituary
Caryl Jean Bender

Spencer - Caryl Jean Bender, loving wife and beloved mother, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stoney River Memory Care in Marshfield.. She was born August 5, 1930 to Hugh and Irene (Molle) Darton. Caryl Jean was raised on her parent's farm on Century Road in the Town of Beaver. She attended Sunnyside grade school and graduated from Loyal High school in 1948.

Caryl Jean and Merlin Bender were married June 4, 1949 in Loyal. They enjoyed 67 years together until he passed away January 29, 2018. They farmed in the Town of Loyal for 20 years before moving to Spencer where she worked for many years at the Spencer IGA. Caryl Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran church in Spencer and the Ladies Aid.

Caryl Jean and Merlin enjoyed many years of square dancing with friends. She made her fancy dresses and his shirts to match. They also had fun snowmobiling with family and friends on the trails of Clark and Marathon Counties and on the trails of Price County where they had a cabin on Solberg Lake and later after building a home on the Wilson Flowage outside of Phillips.

Caryl Jean is survived by her children; Marjean (Jim) Schlagenhaft, Kenosha and Tim Bender, Grahamsville, NY, grandchildren; Nicole (Scott) Wilson, Kristen (Jason) Krezinski, Kyle (Jennifer) Bender, Nathan, Autumn and Nicholas Bender, great grandchildren; Tanner and Abigail Wilson, her sister; Donna Lou (Lynn) Lawrenz and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son; Dennis.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a or to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now