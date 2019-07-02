|
|
Catherine B. "Kay" Siemers
Marshfield - Catherine B. "Kay" Siemers, 99, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Three Oaks Health Services, Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Rozellville, where the visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Scott and Cindy Siemers, Todd Siemers, Randy Oppman, and Rich and Sally Guldan. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Catherine was born on December 20, 1919 in Marshfield, to George and Mary (Illig) Oppman Sr.
She was united in marriage to Hermit J. Siemers on May 17, 1938 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Rozellville. He died on April 19, 2001.
She is survived by her children, George (Karen) Siemers of Cincinnati, OH and Mary Sersch of Marshfield. She is further survived by 8 grandchildren, Scott (Cindy) Siemers, Todd (Karen) Siemers, Rod Siemers, Michael Siemers, Pat (Missy) Siemers, Paul Siemers, Matt (Linda) Sersch and Sally (Rich) Guldan, 12 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Marge Oppman of Marshfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Judith K. Siemers, a son-in-law, Elmer Sersch, 5 sisters, Appy Spindler, Ruth Hartle, Marian Britten, Rosie Glitz and Nancy Heckel and a brother, George Oppman Jr.
The family wishes to thank Ascension Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on July 2, 2019