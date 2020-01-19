|
|
Cathryn Marie Kolpanen
Eau Pleine Flowage - Cathryn Marie Kolpanen, age 58, passed away peacefully on January 18th, 2020 after her battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born March 18, 1961 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Bill and Pat Reigel.
Cathy was a beloved member and longtime teacher in the School District of Marshfield. Helping children discover a passion for learning was a true joy of hers. In her retirement Cathy continued sharing her passion with after school care for her grandchildren and spending time with her husband Je? on motorcycle trips.
Cathy's greatest love was her family. She especially treasured her role as Nana. Whether she was sitting on a bleacher watching her grandchildren compete or sitting with them on the beach at her home, the memories created with Cathy will forever be cherished in the minds of her family.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband Je? Kolpanen; children Amanda (Luke 1) Kraus, Angela (Luke 2) Schier, and Alex (Renee) Kolpanen; grandchildren Will, Maddy, Olivia, Oliver, Bryce and Owen; parents Bill and Pat Reigel and siblings; Mike (Jane), Brian (Heidi) and Mark Reigel.
Cathy was preceded in death by grandparents; William and Marcella Reigel, Lawrence and Verna Wartner and In-laws; William and Gertrude Kolpanen.
Cathy tried to find positivity and joy in each day. She would like her death to be the same.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held Friday, January 24th from 4pm-8pm at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Saturday, January 25th at 11am with visitation from 10am until service time at church. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family has set up a scholarship fund in memory of Cathy with the Columbus Catholic School System. Education was an important part of her life and giving another child the opportunity to attend Columbus is a perfect way to continue to celebrate Cathy.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020