Spencer - Charles A. Widmann 74, of Spencer passed away unexpectedly on November 17, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for 6 days due to complications of covid and heart issues.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The date is set for May 15, 2021 at Klemme Reserve Park in Stratford WI.



Charles was born August 30, 1946 to Melvin and Alice (St. Dennis) Widmann in Marshfield.



He attended Marshfield Parochial School and Spencer High School.



He worked at Artcraft in Spencer and for Wick & Marshfield Homes for many years.



After a motorcycle accident in 1982, he became disabled. In 1983, he became a hobby farmer. He loved his animals. He enjoyed going to rodeo's with Stephanie and going on road trips hauling horses and cattle with her. The past few years he enjoyed playing bingo with friends and family, especially when he would win.



Charlie was married twice, divorced and had four children with the previous marriages. Charlie has been with the love of his life, Judy Wagner, for the past 37 years.



Charlie is survived by Judy Wagner, his children Tonia Ochoa of Stratford, Brandy (Amy) Widmann of Marshfield, Chad Widmann of Colby, Joel (Sara) Widmann of Weston, Gidget (Cory) Tobin of Marshfield, Carey Wagner of Stratford and Heidi Wagner (Dennis Nitz) of Boyd. Brothers Dennis (Kathy) Widmann of Spencer, Allen (Paulette) Widmann, Roger (Paula) Widmann of Marshfield, John Widmann of Spencer. Sisters Kathy Wies of Marshfield, Mary Poeschel (Lee Smith) of Spencer and Sister-in-law Judy Widmann of Marshfield. Also many nieces, nephews, seventeen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Alice, brothers Wayne and Richard, brother-in-law Ervin Wies and grandson Tyler Manthe.









