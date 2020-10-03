Charles J. Bredl, Jr.
Auburndale - Charles J. Bredl, Jr. 85, Auburndale, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Touch of Home Assisted Living, Marshfield.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.com
. Rev. Anand Murali will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted, and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Charles was born on May 18, 1935 in Marshfield, the son of Charles V. and Rosetta C. (Strebe) Bredl, Sr. He attended St. Mary's Parochial School, Auburndale and was a graduate of Auburndale High School. He married Shirley A. Kremer on May 5, 1962 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hewitt. She died on February 29, 2012.
Charles was a veteran of the United States Air Force, stationed in North Carolina, Iceland and Texas, serving from April 1957 until his honorable discharge in October 1960. He farmed in the Town of Auburndale and was employed at Consoweld in Wisconsin Rapids for 30 years. He also worked at Woodruff Lumber for 17 years.
In his younger years he played baseball and was known for his pitching and hitting homeruns. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. He also kept up with all local high school sports. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds.
Charles is survived by his children, Eugene (Susan) Bredl, Cindy (Bernard) Kieffer, all of Arpin, Karen (Todd) Siemers, Connie (Christopher) Conner, all of Marshfield, Lisa (Jerry) Weichelt of Kirksville, MO, and Michael Bredl of Auburndale. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eugenia Kremer, James (Marge) Kremer, Leonard (Diane) Kremer, Peter Kremer, David (Laurie) Kremer, Diane (Lee) Grosskreutz, Janice (Bernard) Peters, Debbie Kremer and Marge Bredl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a brother, Donald Bredl and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Kremer and Clarence Kremer.
The family would like to thank Touch of Home and Heartland Hospice for their kind and excellent care.
