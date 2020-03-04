|
Charles J. "Sunny" Perko
Pontiac - Charles J. "Sunny" Perko, 81, of Pontiac, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 7:10 p.m. at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with a eulogy reading at 7:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends in Marshfield, Wisconsin in May.
Chuck was born May 1, 1938 in Cleveland, OH to Charles and Madeline (Suda) Perko.
He is survived by his children, Charles E. Perko of Pontiac, IL, Marina A. Perko-Gill of Pontiac, IL, and Nadeane R. (Kevin) Cooper of Costa Mesa, CA; grandchildren, Morgan Gill, Malissa (Billy) Evans, Melanie Gill, Molly (Chris) Gaither, Mason Gill, Nicholas Cooper, and Ryan Cooper; great-grandchildren, Maverick Gill, Zane Evans, Adalyn Evans, Lucas Gaither, and Hudson Gaither; siblings, Janette (Jim) Scheiner of Marshfield, WI and Edward (Kathy) Perko of Mercer, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Chuck was a graduate of Marshfield High School in Wisconsin, attended Holy Cross Seminary in La Crosse, WI, and he later graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a machinist for Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, IL. He then worked as a long-haul over-the-road truck driver until his retirement.
Chuck was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, IL. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and water skiing. He liked country music and line dancing. He had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying his plane. Chuck always greeted everyone with a smile and he loved his family very much. He loved and often talked about his beloved pony that he called "Tony the Pony".
