Charles "Chuck" Luther
Athens - Charles "Chuck" W. Luther, age 85, of Athens, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Living in Abbotsford under the tender care of hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Milan. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Inurnment to follow at the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Edgar American Legion Post #393. Family and friends are welcome from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday all at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford is entrusted with the arrangements.
Chuck was born on December 10, 1933, the son of Guy and Faye (Hewitt) Luther in Columbus, NE. He later moved to WI with his family. He attended Cary Bluff School and Pittsville High School. Chuck served in the US Army from 1955-57. He was united in marriage to Joanne Singstock on November 8, 1958 in Pittsville. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Chuck worked as a diesel mechanic and worked most recently at Weathershield Transportation in Medford retiring in 1999.
He enjoyed sports including playing for the Cary Baseball Team and watching his grandsons high school team win the state championship. Chuck was a fan of the Braves, Brewers, Badgers, Packers and Bucks. He was an avid fishermen and hunter with many adventures and stories to tell.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne of Athens; six children: Brenda (Edwin) Schmidt of Wausau, Cynthia (Greg) Raube of Reeseville, Mark (Julie) Luther of Spencer, Brian (Kathy) Luther of Athens and Sara (Brian) Wimmer of Wausau; a son-in-law, Allan Faude of Withee; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by one brother, Richard Luther of Pittsville; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Karen Faude; a brother, Carroll Luther; a sister, Allie Topping; a sister-in-law, Frances Luther and a brother-in-law, Silas Topping.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald on Apr. 25, 2019