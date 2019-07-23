|
Charles V. "Chuck" Hennes
Marshfield - Charles V. "Chuck" Hennes, 69, Marshfield, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at the Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield on Thursday, August 8th at 12pm with Rev. Mark Krueger officiating. Visitation will be held from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bob Hennes, Dave Marsh, Bill Hennes, Jenny Spect, and Brody Haupt. Burial will take place in the Veterans' Field of Honor at Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield.
Chuck was born August 22, 1949 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Edwin & Agnes (Werner) Hennes. Soon after graduating from Columbus High School in 1967: Chuck served in the Marine Corps for 2 years, separating in 1969. While in the service, he took courses in the Vietnamese language, and trained as a Rifleman. Chuck earned 3 Purple Hearts, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Letter of Appreciation, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the M-14 Rifle Marksman Badge.
Following his military service, Chuck graduated from college with an Associate Degree in Fire Science in 1972. He retired from the Marshfield Fire Department in 1998. Chuck was a proud member of the Harley Owners Group, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, M.O.P.H., Life Member of Vietnam Veterans of America, Officer for the DAV, Big Brothers, Washington Elementary School Mentor, Patriot Guard, Road Warriors, and the American Legion Firing Squad. He had also volunteered with the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and as a driver for the DAV.
He is survived by his significant other: Di and her son (and Chuck's adoptive son) Brody Haupt of Marshfield; brothers: John (Joy) Hennes of DePere, Robert Hennes of Marshfield, William Hennes of Marshfield; sisters: Julie (William) Zinsli of Menomonie, and Mary (Keith) Bass of Granton. Chuck is further survived by many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Hennes, and his sister-in-law Linda Hennes.
Chuck was blessed with many friends and touched all our hearts.
Special appreciation to his neighbors Dan & Joanne Vandenberg for everything they did for Chuck.
Memorials may be given in Chuck's name to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or to the American Legion.
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from July 23 to July 25, 2019