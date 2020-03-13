Services
Clarence T. "Rocky" Roggenbauer

Stratford - Age 98, of Stratford, passed away Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at Three Oaks Health Services in Marshfield under the care of Heartland Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratford with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday at the church from 9AM until time of services. The honor of pallbearer belongs to his grandchildren: Sarah Kell, Cody Roggenbauer, James Olson, Erin Pankratz, Jacob Schultz and Theresa Kafka.

Clarence T. "Rocky" Roggenbauer was born on March 13, 1921 in Stratford, the son of the Theodore and Agnes (Weigel) Roggenbauer. He attended St. Joseph's Parochial school until the 8th grade. On June 10, 1950, Rocky married Rita M. Kann at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratford. Sadly, Rita passed away on December 18, 2012. Together, they owned both a farm and mink production operation. .

He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratford. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and trapping; playing his hand at cards, especially Sheepshead. Rocky spent some of his free time caring for and nursing back to health all kinds of fowl, some of them injured and brought to him by neighbors and friends.

Rocky is survived by his four children: John "Rocky" Roggenbauer, Richard (Sandra) Roggenbauer, Patricia (Harold) Olson and Ann Schultz, all of Stratford; his six grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Kell, Cody Roggenbauer, James (Christine) Olson, Erin (Brian) Pankratz, Jacob Schultz and Theresa (Chris) Kafka; six great-grandchildren: Aiden and Trevor Pankratz, Darcie, Alexander and Rita Olson and Max and Jackson Kafka along with other relatives, friends and special friends at Three Oaks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Rita; and his sisters Lucille (Vincent) Joswiak and Lynda (Godfrey) Gease.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at both Three Oaks Health Services and Heartland Hospice Services for the kindness and compassion shown to their father. They also want to acknowledge the wonderful card playing buddies of Rocky and for their years of friendship and comradery their dad so much appreciated

Rocky's arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
