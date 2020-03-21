Resources
Stevens Point - Conrad "Connie" Kraft, age 85, of Stevens Point, died Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Connie was born in Stevens Point on October 22, 1934, the oldest child of Edwin Sr. and Marie (Gazda) Kraft.

After graduating from PJ Jacobs High School, Connie enlisted in the Marines in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1959. Connie married Kathleen Zimmerman on May 7th, 1960 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Connie was employed at the Whiting-Plover papermill until it closed. After that, he was employed with St. Michael's Hospital in housekeeping and was later a courier for them until his retirement.

Connie enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, listening to polka music, fishing for that big muskie up north at the family cottage and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Connie was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years.

Connie is survived by his loving wife Kathy, son John (Mary) Kraft, daughter Jenn (Roy) Knapp, grandchildren Kayla (Nicholas) Firkus, Ryan (Jolene) Knapp, two step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, Althea (Bill) Fucik, Jeff Kraft and Kim (O. Scott) Halverson and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edwin Jr. and many extended family members. Private services will be held for the immediate family.

Connie's family wishes to thank Ascension at home hospice for their help and Fr. Hennes for his visits.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
