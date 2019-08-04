|
|
Constance E. Jepson
Pittsville -
Constance E. Jepson, age 94, of Pittsville passed away peacefully at Wells Nature View Assisted Living, Marshfield on August 3, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Joachim's Catholic Church, Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 9:00 AM on Friday until service time. Father Nathan will officiate. Burial will take place in Spaulding Catholic Cemetery, City Point, and serving as pallbearers will be Clint Jepson, Adam Binder, Jeremy Binder, Cole Robus, Cody Donovan, Matthew Donovan, Ryan Donovan and Honorary pallbearer Joseph Kaiser. Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, is assisting the family.
Constance E. Jepson was born September 16, 1924 in City Point, the daughter of Albert and Louise (Wisnewski) Grutzik. She was one of nine children.
On November 16, 1946 she married Herbert C. Jepson at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids. He died on November 20, 2008.
Connie and Herb were dairy farmers for 30 years. In 1964 they started building a cranberry marsh and with the help from family they planted their first 11 acres. They expanded the marsh and operated it for 44 years.
Connie enjoyed sewing and making quilts for her family. She always raised a big garden, canned food and helped with outdoor work. In addition, she hosted many family dinners, baked many Christmas cookies, pies, cakes and Danish Kringle.
She is survived by her children, Mary Dittbrenner of Manassas, VA, Herbert (Shirley) Jepson Jr. of Stanley, WI, Daniel Jepson and his friend Ann of Pittsville, WI, Jane (Jerry) Wegner of Pittsville, WI, and Dorene (Paul) Binder of Marshfield, WI. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herbert, sisters, Julia Sowatzke, Gertrude Lehner, Isabelle Follmar and Louise Bischel and brothers, John, Felix, Joseph and Albert Grutzik. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Curt Dittbrenner and her grandson Christian Dittbrenner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wells Nature View for their wonderful care. Also special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their assistance and care.
God made a wonderful mother.
A mother who never grows old.
He made her smile of the sunshine,
and He molded her heart of pure gold.
In her eyes He placed bright shining stars.
In her cheeks fair roses you see.
God made a wonderful mother,
and He gave that dear mother to me.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Marshfield News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019